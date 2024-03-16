Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading Up 2.2%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 18,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 139,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $600.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 803,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

