Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading Up 2.2%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 18,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 139,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $600.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 803,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

