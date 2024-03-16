Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Short Interest Down 37.9% in February

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the February 14th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 125,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 0.26 per share, for a total transaction of 32,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 82,344.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 0.26 per share, with a total value of 32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 316,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 82,344.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at 110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 60,957,521 shares of company stock worth $57,628,521. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CATX opened at 1.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.53. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52 week low of 0.21 and a 52 week high of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

