Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.060–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q1 guidance to ~($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Petco Health and Wellness from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $646.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 13,179.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

