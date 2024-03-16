PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in PG&E by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.72.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

