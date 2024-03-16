PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CFO Buys $10,127.25 in Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) CFO Ellida Mcmillan purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.01 per share, with a total value of $10,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,133.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PhenixFIN Stock Performance

NYSE:PFX opened at $45.30 on Friday. PhenixFIN Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 130.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PhenixFIN Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PhenixFIN by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Further Reading

