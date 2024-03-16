Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $36.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,434,065.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,184 shares of company stock worth $251,630. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phreesia by 160.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

