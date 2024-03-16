Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phunware in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($5.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Phunware Stock Performance

Shares of PHUN opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. Phunware has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Institutional Trading of Phunware

About Phunware

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

