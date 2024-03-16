POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) & Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Head to Head Analysis

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for POET Technologies and Ebang International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and Ebang International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 106.29 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -25.80 Ebang International $32.33 million 1.57 -$43.89 million N/A N/A

POET Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ebang International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Ebang International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ebang International beats POET Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ebang International

(Get Free Report)

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.