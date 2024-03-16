Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Gap Down to $41.39

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.39, but opened at $40.41. Portland General Electric shares last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 82,277 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.