Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the February 14th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:POAI opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Predictive Oncology has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $13.88.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

