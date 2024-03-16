ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 176,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 800,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

ProFrac Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ProFrac by 56.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ProFrac by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProFrac by 59.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Stories

