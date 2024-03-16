ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 125,509 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 37% compared to the typical volume of 91,776 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,182.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $31.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.