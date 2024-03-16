ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.68 and last traded at $31.59. Approximately 626,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,576,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $1,940,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

