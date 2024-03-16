PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 129.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of PTC Therapeutics worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $532,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,122,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2,437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTCT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $29.55 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Schmertzler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $41,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,547.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $274,405.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Schmertzler sold 1,500 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $41,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,547.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

