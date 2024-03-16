PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Trading Down 5.9%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.98 and last traded at $28.98. 67,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,019,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTCT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $274,405.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,088.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $274,405.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,788 shares of company stock worth $821,819 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,551,000 after purchasing an additional 855,354 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,423,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,605,000 after purchasing an additional 188,774 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after purchasing an additional 714,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.