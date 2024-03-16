Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,426 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,227 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

LNG stock opened at $161.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

