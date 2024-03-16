Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 72,197 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Americold Realty Trust worth $16,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

COLD stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

