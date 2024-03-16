Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 18,574 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,574 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DexCom were worth $17,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $130.46 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

