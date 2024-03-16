Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 33,375 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,375 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,005,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of D stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

