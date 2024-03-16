Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,512 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.02.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Argus lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

