Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,512 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after purchasing an additional 473,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,922,000 after purchasing an additional 618,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,144,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,049,000 after acquiring an additional 194,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

