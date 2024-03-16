Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.79 Million Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Encore Wire worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 572,539 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $225.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.30. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.20 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

