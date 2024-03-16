Public Storage Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Public Storage in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.18. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.57 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $277.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.42 and a 200-day moving average of $275.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

