Purple Innovation, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

PRPL has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

PRPL stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $164.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 19.7% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

