Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Issued By Zacks Research

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Clean Harbors in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Shares of CLH opened at $188.02 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $193.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.64.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

