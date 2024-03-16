Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Issued By B. Riley

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CONSOL Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $12.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $114.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,011,239.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at $52,919,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $1,365,852 in the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 407,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after acquiring an additional 423,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,140,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,203,000 after acquiring an additional 71,873 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,462,000 after purchasing an additional 445,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

