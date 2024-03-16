Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Issued By Wedbush

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ JANX opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

