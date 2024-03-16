Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Issued By B. Riley

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance

155675 has a twelve month low of C$49.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.