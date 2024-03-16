Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Issued By Northland Capmk

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Target Hospitality in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 57.96% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TH

Target Hospitality Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TH opened at $8.91 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $905.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 68,586 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.