Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for 3D Systems Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 3D Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the 3D printing company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for 3D Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 1,585.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in 3D Systems by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

