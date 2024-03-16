Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Raised by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. Truist Financial increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $1,567,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,807.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 160,157 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

