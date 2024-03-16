Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Reduced by Analyst

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Arch Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.56. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $22.32 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.15 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Arch Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ARCH opened at $160.82 on Friday. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.04 and a 200 day moving average of $161.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $274,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,654.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,611 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,747. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

