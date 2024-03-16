Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Belite Bio, Inc Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Belite Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Belite Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $38.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02 and a beta of -1.55. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.