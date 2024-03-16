Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Fortrea Holdings Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fortrea in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortrea’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fortrea’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTRE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTRE

Fortrea Price Performance

FTRE stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortrea has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $40.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.