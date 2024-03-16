Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Fortrea Holdings Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fortrea in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortrea’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fortrea’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
FTRE stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortrea has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $40.16.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
