Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Lowered by Analyst

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Immersion in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Immersion’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Immersion’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Immersion Stock Performance

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $265.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immersion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Immersion by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

