Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for KBR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $60.33 on Thursday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 2.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,253,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after purchasing an additional 331,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in KBR by 2.5% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

