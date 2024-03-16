Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legend Biotech in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEGN

Legend Biotech Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after acquiring an additional 962,381 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.