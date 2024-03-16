Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Lowered by Analyst

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lifetime Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Lifetime Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LCUT. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

Shares of LCUT opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.99 million, a PE ratio of -25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 489.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.59%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

