Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $21.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MLM. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.46.

Shares of MLM opened at $596.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $538.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $320.01 and a 12-month high of $617.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,883,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

