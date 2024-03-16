Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Increased by Zacks Research

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Sabre in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Sabre’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sabre’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

SABR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

SABR opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. Sabre has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,780,000. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 89.4% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,521,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328,251 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sabre by 2,645.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,240,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sabre by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

