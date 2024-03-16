Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Increased by Analyst

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Scilex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Scilex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Scilex’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Scilex in a report on Monday, December 4th.

SCLX opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $227.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.76. Scilex has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCLX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scilex during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scilex during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Scilex by 39.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

