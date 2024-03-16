Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.74.

NYSE FTI opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 87.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287,344 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,809,000 after buying an additional 5,587,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 166.68%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

