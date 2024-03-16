Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Universal Health Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $173.90 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $116.35 and a 1 year high of $179.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average of $144.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Universal Health Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,166 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after buying an additional 569,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,820,000 after acquiring an additional 500,066 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,152,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.