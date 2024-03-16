Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.4 %

VMC opened at $266.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.27. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $160.41 and a 1-year high of $272.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $282,528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after acquiring an additional 601,268 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after acquiring an additional 539,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,195,000 after acquiring an additional 228,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

