Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $119.87 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.08.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

