Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 718 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $416.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.28 and a fifty-two week high of $427.82.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

