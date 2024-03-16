Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RSG opened at $186.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.43. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.69 and a twelve month high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

