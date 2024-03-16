Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $33,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

