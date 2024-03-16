Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 109.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock opened at $625.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $641.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.82. The company has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.52.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

