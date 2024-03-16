Ramaco Resources, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on METC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $16.83 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $886.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

